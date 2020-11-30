Advertisement

KPD needs help identifying I-40 road rage shooter

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect in a road rage shooting that occurred on I-40 November 27.
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near Strawberry Plains Pike Friday night.(TDOT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect in a road rage shooting that occurred on I-40 November 27.

Police said the incident happened near mile marker 399 on I-40 West around 9:30 p.m. and left a 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle was described as a newer model blue Ford Explorer with an out-of-state white license plate. The suspect was described as a man with a beard and long hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7212.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

North Carolina campground fire kills 15-year-old boy
Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles
COVID-19 patient
Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19
The Hanahan Police Department charged Tyell Maurek Grant with two counts of attempted murder...
Man partially severed parents’ arms in Thanksgiving attack, SC police say
Vanderbilt Medical Center deferring some ‘non-emergency’ procedures to prepare for possible COVID-19 surge