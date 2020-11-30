KPD needs help identifying I-40 road rage shooter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a suspect in a road rage shooting that occurred on I-40 November 27.

Police said the incident happened near mile marker 399 on I-40 West around 9:30 p.m. and left a 33-year-old man and 30-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle was described as a newer model blue Ford Explorer with an out-of-state white license plate. The suspect was described as a man with a beard and long hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KPD at 865-215-7212.

