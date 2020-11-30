KPD reports 35 crashes, 59 arrests over Thanksgiving holiday
The Knoxville Police Department released details on its holiday traffic enforcement Monday.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department released details on its holiday traffic enforcement Monday.
The enforcement period ran from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.
During that period, KPD issued:
- 329 citations
- 177 warning citations
There were 9 arrests, 3 DUIs and 35 crashes, 13 of which resulted in injuries.
Police responded to 22 drivers needing assistance.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.