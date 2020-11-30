KPD reports 35 crashes, 59 arrests over Thanksgiving holiday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department released details on its holiday traffic enforcement Monday.

The enforcement period ran from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

During that period, KPD issued:

- 329 citations

- 177 warning citations

There were 9 arrests, 3 DUIs and 35 crashes, 13 of which resulted in injuries.

Police responded to 22 drivers needing assistance.

