KPD reports 35 crashes, 59 arrests over Thanksgiving holiday

The Knoxville Police Department released details on its holiday traffic enforcement Monday.
(WVLT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The enforcement period ran from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday night.

During that period, KPD issued:

- 329 citations

- 177 warning citations

There were 9 arrests, 3 DUIs and 35 crashes, 13 of which resulted in injuries.

Police responded to 22 drivers needing assistance.

