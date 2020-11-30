Leanne Morgan hosting virtual cooking for Make-A-Wish East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Popular southern comedian Leanne Morgan announced Monday she will be hosting a virtual cooking lesson to raise money for Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

According to a release, the event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. over Zoom with a list of ingredients needed for the cooking lesson. Participants will prepare the dishes as they participate and interact with Leanne.

Tickets are $50 and reservations can be made here.

The event will include a drawing where five people will win a prize from the comedian.

