Maryville police searching for missing teen
The Maryville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing teenager.
Police said 15-year-old Natalie Ann Witty was last seen at Atchley Apartments on November 28 wearing blue jeans, an orange and yellow tank top and a camo jacket. She is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing 130 pounds and is 5′8″.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Maryville police at 865-273-3833.
