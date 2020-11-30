Maryville police searching for missing teen

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maryville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing teenager.

Police said 15-year-old Natalie Ann Witty was last seen at Atchley Apartments on November 28 wearing blue jeans, an orange and yellow tank top and a camo jacket. She is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing 130 pounds and is 5′8″.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or Maryville police at 865-273-3833.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.