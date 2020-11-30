Missing Fort Loudoun boater identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released the identity of a man who went missing while boating below Fort Loudoun Dam.

Eric Mowery, 51, of Heiskell went missing after a boating incident occurred on Saturday.

Mowery and Steven D. Musick 44, of Jellico, were fishing from a fiberglass boat that was pulled into the cascading water from the dam’s spillway.

Officials said the boat capsized sending both men into the water. Both we wearing life jackets, but Mowery never resurfaced.

Officials continued to search for Mowery on Monday, but the area immediately below the dam was too treacherous to search due to spilling water. Crews reported they covered as much downstream water and shoreline as possible.

Officials said search teams have covered about 12 miles of the river.

The boat was recovered from the water with heavy damage.

TWRA offered thoughts and prayers to the family of Eric Mowery.

