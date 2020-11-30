Morgan County Schools closed Monday to Winter Weather Advisory
School is expected to be back open Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morgan County Schools will be closed Monday, November 30 due to anticipated inclement weather, according to the school system.
“Morgan County Schools will be closed Monday, November 30th, due to the Winter Weather Advisory and snow predicted by officials to begin in the early morning,” MCS said in a Facebook post Sunday.
