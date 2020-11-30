Advertisement

Morgan County Schools closed Monday to Winter Weather Advisory

School is expected to be back open Tuesday.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morgan County Schools will be closed Monday, November 30 due to anticipated inclement weather, according to the school system.

“Morgan County Schools will be closed Monday, November 30th, due to the Winter Weather Advisory and snow predicted by officials to begin in the early morning,” MCS said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Morgan County Schools will be closed Monday, November 30th, due to the Winter Weather Advisory and snow predicted by officials to begin in the early morning.

Posted by Morgan County Schools on Sunday, November 29, 2020

School is expected to be back open Tuesday.

