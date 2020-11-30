Advertisement

No surprise to the Word of the Year

There is no surprise to the ‘Word of the Year,’ says Dictionary.com.
In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 photo taken through a camera lens, the word "pandemic" is seen...
In this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 photo taken through a camera lens, the word "pandemic" is seen in a dictionary in Washington. Dictionary.com declared "pandemic" its 2020 word of the year.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -There is no surprise to the ‘Word of the Year,’ says Dictionary.com.

According to the website, the word of the year is ‘Pandemic.’

Earlier this year, many moms and dads sat their children down to explain what a pandemic is. Over time this year, some of us were likely pandemic baking, pandemic dating and pandemic buying at grocery stores.

Online searches for the word spiked over 13,000% back in March alone.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

North Carolina campground fire kills 15-year-old boy
Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles
COVID-19 patient
Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19
The Hanahan Police Department charged Tyell Maurek Grant with two counts of attempted murder...
Man partially severed parents’ arms in Thanksgiving attack, SC police say
Vanderbilt Medical Center deferring some ‘non-emergency’ procedures to prepare for possible COVID-19 surge