KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -There is no surprise to the ‘Word of the Year,’ says Dictionary.com.

According to the website, the word of the year is ‘Pandemic.’

Earlier this year, many moms and dads sat their children down to explain what a pandemic is. Over time this year, some of us were likely pandemic baking, pandemic dating and pandemic buying at grocery stores.

Online searches for the word spiked over 13,000% back in March alone.

