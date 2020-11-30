Advertisement

Pictures: Snow hits East Tennessee

East Tennessee got its first taste of snow this winter on November 30.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee got its first taste of snow this winter on November 30.

From scenes of snow at places in Maryville:

People having fun in the snow in Maryville.
People having fun in the snow in Maryville.(Jason Murphy)

To Jamestown:

Snow in Jamestown, Tennessee
Snow in Jamestown, Tennessee(Jeff Gessner)

To Powell, where kids were getting excited about the precipitation:

Snow was a thing of excitement for many. You can check out the winter outlook for your area here.

View the rest of the snow pictures and videos from around East Tennessee below:

