Powell Middle, Halls Elementary shift to online learning starting Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced two schools would be shifting to online learning this week.

Powell Middle School and Halls Elementary School will begin online learning Tuesday, December 1.

The school system said online learning is expected to last for 9 days with students resuming in-person learning on Dec. 14 unless otherwise notified.

Halls Elementary School and Powell Middle School will move to online learning beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 1. pic.twitter.com/dVYW1fIneQ — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) November 30, 2020

