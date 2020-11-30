Powell Middle, Halls Elementary shift to online learning starting Tuesday
Knox County Schools announced two schools would be shifting to online learning this week.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced two schools would be shifting to online learning this week.
Powell Middle School and Halls Elementary School will begin online learning Tuesday, December 1.
The school system said online learning is expected to last for 9 days with students resuming in-person learning on Dec. 14 unless otherwise notified.
