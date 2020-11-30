Rain switches to snow this afternoon

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, with a transition to snow expected as we move into the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A WVLT Weather Alert is posted for Monday and Tuesday for frigid temperatures and snowfall. A light dusting of snow is possible through Tuesday morning for the valley. A Winter Weather Advisory is up for the Cumberland Plateau for the potential of 1 to 2 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Watch covers most of the Smokies as 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible for areas above 3,000 feet. Nearly a foot of snow is possible in places like Mt. LeConte.

Snow will be most widespread in the Smoky Mountains. (WVLT)

Tonight we’ll have more snow chances as temperatures fall near 29 to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday’s temperatures will take a tumble behind northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. We’ll be in the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon with “feels like” temperatures in the 20s and 30s. While the transition to snow will be fairly early Monday morning for the higher elevations, it will take until sunset before the flakes fly in the valley.

Light snow will start wrapping up Tuesday morning. We’ll start the day in the low to mid 30s. Even as the sun tries to peek through, we’ll only manage the upper 30s for highs with “feels like” temperatures in the 20s!

Wednesday and Thursday will give us a chance to thaw out as the sun returns. Highs will remain cool in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The next chance for a rain and snow mix arrives Friday into Saturday.

