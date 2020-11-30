Several pets die in Mascot house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Several pets have died in a Mascot house fire Monday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro, crews responded to a house fire located on the 2000 block of Shipetown Road on Monday around 3:57 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from the right side of the house and thick black smoke throughout the house.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. No one was at the home during the fire, but several pets were pronounced dead.

Rural Metro says the cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire 2416 Shipetown Rd. pic.twitter.com/jIH7LopIrY — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.