Several pets die in Mascot house fire

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Several pets have died in a Mascot house fire Monday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro, crews responded to a house fire located on the 2000 block of Shipetown Road on Monday around 3:57 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire from the right side of the house and thick black smoke throughout the house.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. No one was at the home during the fire, but several pets were pronounced dead.

Rural Metro says the cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

