Rural Metro reminds people to clean, inspect chimneys after South Knoxville house fire

South Knox chimney fire
South Knox chimney fire(Rural Metro Fire)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire is reminding people to clean and inspect their chimneys as cooler weather approaches after a South Knoxville house fire Sunday night.

Crews responded to the reported fire around 9:33 p.m. Sunday at 1908 South Hills Drive in South Knox County.

“When crews arrived on the scene, they found an active chimney fire and the occupants were outside the house and safe. They assessed the condition of the fire, extinguished it, and ensured that the fire had not spread into any other parts of the house,” a release from the fire department read.

There were no injuries reported and the house did not suffer major damage.

“Cooler weather is upon us, and this is just another reminder of why folks should have their chimneys cleaned and inspected annually. If you heat with wood, please take heed of this advice. It could save your life, or the life of someone you know,” Rural Metro said in the release.

The City of Knoxville has a list of fireplace safety tips here.

As warmer weather approaches, here are some things to keep in mind when heating your home.

