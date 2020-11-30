Advertisement

Sen. Alexander nears finish line of decades in public office

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talks with reporters following a Republican policy lunch on...
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., talks with reporters following a Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says the “internet democracy” in which an angry president can quickly tweet to tens of millions of people has driven division in the U.S. But he says it’s something Americans need to figure out if they are going to solve big problems.

A dealmaker from another era, Alexander says his final years have involved a lot of decision-making about how to react to President Donald Trump’s incendiary tweets without losing a partner in the White House.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, the retiring Tennessee Republican said many Democrats wish he spent more time criticizing Trump’s behavior.

On the other hand, he said, many Republicans wish he spent more time criticizing President Barack Obama’s “liberal policies.”

