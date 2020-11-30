Snow continues to develop with dropping temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While it feels like it’s freezing already, temperatures continue to drop and change rain to snow. The wind will continue to hit our area hard even after the snowfall ends.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A WVLT Weather Alert continues through Tuesday for frigid temperatures and wind chills, plus wet streets and snowfall. A light snowfall is possible through Tuesday morning for the valley. A Winter Weather Advisory is up for the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line for the potential of 1 to 2 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Warning covers the Smoky Mountains as 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible for areas above 3,000 feet, but nearly a foot of snow is possible in places like Mt. LeConte.

Snow will be most widespread in the Smoky Mountains. (WVLT)

Temperatures are dropping to the mid to upper 20s by Tuesday morning. It will continue to feel 5 to 10 degrees colder. We’re looking at low to mid teens for “feels like temperatures” on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line and foothills. The mountains will feel like it’s closer to zero. The Valley is starting the day with chills near 20 degrees. Flurries continue to fly and snow continues to fall in the mountains.

Tuesday afternoon really continues to feel colder, with a Westerly wind still between 10 and 15 mph and occasional gusts. Bundle up! We’re only warming to around 37 degrees, which is almost 20 degrees below average, or closer to the “normal” low! It continues to feel 5 to 10 degrees colder than the actual air temperature as well. The good news is that the views improve. We’ll have flurries to mountain snow with a mostly cloudy start to the day, but then afternoon clear.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday morning plummets under a clear sky to the low 20s. A hard freeze hits our area to start Wednesday with a lot of frost. Wednesday will be a sunny day, with a high in the mid 40s.

We’ll rebound to around 50 by Thursday, but showers are on the way again. We’ll see clouds increase with spotty rain during the day, and as of now scattered showers arrive by the evening hours and last into the early Friday hours. This will be chilly rain showers for most of our area, but snowfall in the mountains. The high will be around 47 degrees on Friday.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.