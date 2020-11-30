TDOT releases update on East Tennessee road conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation released information on road conditions in East Tennessee as snow hit the area Monday evening.

Rain has changed over to a wet snow across most East Tennessee counties. @myTDOT crews have treated all routes and are continuing to monitor them. The expected impact is from 8pm-8am as temps continue to drop to or at below freezing and precipitation percentages remain constant. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 30, 2020

Crews had treated all routes and were monitoring them as of about 6:45 p.m. “The expected impact is from 8pm-8am as temps continue to drop to or at below freezing and precipitation percentages remain constant,” TDOT said.

Workers in multiple counties, including Knox and Cocke, were out earlier Monday treating roads with salt.

Video: @myTDOT crews loading truck with salt in Newport in anticipation of winter weather. pic.twitter.com/N1kVjYLjWd — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) November 30, 2020

According to TDOT, road conditions were clear and wet on Knox County interstates and in multiple counties, including Sevier, Jefferson, Cocke and Grainger.

