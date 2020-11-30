Advertisement

TDOT releases update on East Tennessee road conditions

The Tennessee Department of Transportation released information on road conditions in East Tennessee as snow hit the area Monday evening.
Cherohala Skyway
Cherohala Skyway(Thomas Lenderman)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation released information on road conditions in East Tennessee as snow hit the area Monday evening.

Crews had treated all routes and were monitoring them as of about 6:45 p.m. “The expected impact is from 8pm-8am as temps continue to drop to or at below freezing and precipitation percentages remain constant,” TDOT said.

Workers in multiple counties, including Knox and Cocke, were out earlier Monday treating roads with salt.

According to TDOT, road conditions were clear and wet on Knox County interstates and in multiple counties, including Sevier, Jefferson, Cocke and Grainger.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

North Carolina campground fire kills 15-year-old boy
Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles
COVID-19 patient
Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19
The Hanahan Police Department charged Tyell Maurek Grant with two counts of attempted murder...
Man partially severed parents’ arms in Thanksgiving attack, SC police say
Vanderbilt Medical Center deferring some ‘non-emergency’ procedures to prepare for possible COVID-19 surge