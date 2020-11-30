TDOT releases update on East Tennessee road conditions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation released information on road conditions in East Tennessee as snow hit the area Monday evening.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Crews had treated all routes and were monitoring them as of about 6:45 p.m. “The expected impact is from 8pm-8am as temps continue to drop to or at below freezing and precipitation percentages remain constant,” TDOT said.
Workers in multiple counties, including Knox and Cocke, were out earlier Monday treating roads with salt.
According to TDOT, road conditions were clear and wet on Knox County interstates and in multiple counties, including Sevier, Jefferson, Cocke and Grainger.
