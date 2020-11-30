Advertisement

Tennessee House GOP closes off its meetings, keeps leaders

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee House Republicans have voted to close off their caucus meetings to the public and keep their current slate of legislative leaders in place.

According to The Tennessean, the caucus voted 56-11 on Tuesday to close off their future meetings.

GOP Caucus Chairman Rep. Jeremy Faison said afterward that the vote says House Republicans want to take care of their personal business within the caucus.

The caucus also voted in favor of reinstalling Speaker Cameron Sexton, Majority Leader William Lamberth and Faison as caucus chairman. Other returning leaders were also retained.

The House GOP has a 73-26 supermajority over Democrats.

