1 dead after plane crashes into Virginia garage.

DELTAVILLE, Va. (WVLT) -Virginia State Police say one person died after a small plane crashed into a garage on Nov. 24.

According to officials, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of North End Road in Deltaville.

Virginia police confirmed there was only one fatality.

They say the preliminary investigation showed a fixed-wing aircraft struck the garage-type structure, causing it to become engulfed in flames. On Nov. 30, police said they were still waiting on the identification of the pilot from the medical examiner, but confirmed the plane was a Beechcraft Bonanza V35.

“We are dealing with someone’s life right here, and it’s so tragic,” said Phil Spencer, who owns the adjoining property. The wreckage of the plane came to rest next to his garage, which is adjacent to the one the plane struck.

