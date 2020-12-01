$6 million grant to build East Tenn. mountain bike trails

HARTFORD, Tenn. (AP) - A $6 million federal grant will help build 50 to 75 miles of mountain bike trails in East Tennessee.

A news release from U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander says the money from the Appalachian Regional Commission aims to encourage more people who visit Great Smoky Mountains National Park to come through Cocke County, one of the most economically distressed counties in the state.

The new miles of bike trails are in the Cherokee National Forest. Alexander says officials are also moving ahead with mountain bike trails on the Foothills Parkway right-of-way in Sevier County.

Alexander, Gov. Bill Lee and other officials announced the grant Monday in Hartford.

