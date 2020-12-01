Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/WVLT) - An Alabama woman is taking care of 12 children after the unexpected death of her younger sister, who succumbed to COVID-19.

“It just seems like it’s not real,” Francesca McCall told WBRC. “We are just expecting her to come back.”

Her sister, Chantale McCall, died just over two months ago.

“She was in the healthcare field and she did all the precautions,” McCall said. “She wore the mask. She wore the gloves. She was very very careful, so we have no idea how she came into contact,” McCall said.

WBRC reported 35-year-old Chantale tested positive for the virus and began having trouble breathing. She was put on a ventilator at UAB hospital where she died less than two weeks later.

“Doctors called us in to say our last goodbyes and I told her she didn’t have to worry,” McCall said. “I was going to make sure that I took care of her kids. I know that is what she would do for me.”

McCall said Chantale’s husband also passed away from COVID-19, two months after Chantale.

McCall has seven of her own biological children, and her sister had five, making McCall a single mom of 12. The oldest of the children is 17, while the youngest is 2.

“They have their days,” McCall said. “I don’t think it’s really hit them yet, so it’s just a process.”

WBRC reported that Francesca works from home to help the children with virtual learning, adding it’s tough, but she wouldn’t want her nieces and nephews to be anywhere else, and her mother is assisting.

“We are just going to try to raise them to be the best that they can be,” McCall said.

McCall started a Go-Fund-Me to help get the family of 13 through the holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.