Barnes off quarantine, Vols eyeing extra game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This strained beginning to the 2020 / ‘21 basketball season for the Tennessee Vols is taking a turn for the better.

Head coach Rick Barnes, who tested positive for Covid-19 was released from quarantine Tuesday. His Vols, ranked 13th in the country, will return to practice this Friday.

In the interim, the players have only been allowed to shoot for one out in Pratt Pavilion.

According to Volquest.com, coach Barnes is trying to add a couple of games after the schedule took a hit when the program was forced to shut down.

Tennessee is expected to add a game next Wednesday night, December 9th, at Thompson-Boling Arena. The opponent could be UT-Martin. ETSU was also being considered as a possibility.

The Tennessee schedule is expected to pick up in earnest on Saturday, December 12, when the Vols welcome Cincinnati to TBA.

Tip time has yet to be determined for that game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.