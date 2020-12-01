Advertisement

Barnes off quarantine, Vols eyeing extra game

Tennessee game next Wednesday night
January 24, 2017: head coach Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers speaks with Lew Evans #21...
January 24, 2017: head coach Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers speaks with Lew Evans #21 during the NCAA basketball game between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and the University of Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson Boling Arena in Knoxville TN Tim Gangloff/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)(WIBW)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This strained beginning to the 2020 / ‘21 basketball season for the Tennessee Vols is taking a turn for the better.

Head coach Rick Barnes, who tested positive for Covid-19 was released from quarantine Tuesday. His Vols, ranked 13th in the country, will return to practice this Friday.

In the interim, the players have only been allowed to shoot for one out in Pratt Pavilion.

According to Volquest.com, coach Barnes is trying to add a couple of games after the schedule took a hit when the program was forced to shut down.

Tennessee is expected to add a game next Wednesday night, December 9th, at Thompson-Boling Arena. The opponent could be UT-Martin. ETSU was also being considered as a possibility.

The Tennessee schedule is expected to pick up in earnest on Saturday, December 12, when the Vols welcome Cincinnati to TBA.

Tip time has yet to be determined for that game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Fort Loudoun Dam / Source: (TVA)
Missing Fort Loudoun boater identified
COVID-19 vaccines
Food City to offer free COVID-19 vaccines
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Jennifer Goodman smiled with her mom in this picture taken before the pandemic
Not able to hug mom for 9 months, Knoxville woman hopes vaccine goes to seniors, healthcare workers
Ten black bears released back into wild after rescue
East Tennessee organization releases 10 black bears into the wild
Citizen's National Bank, Knoxville TN on 11/24/2017
FBI searching for ‘Too Tall Bandit’ accused of robbing banks in Tenn. since 2009
Bank of America contributes $1M to help Tenn. students
5 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in Tenn. mobile home fire