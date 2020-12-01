Bell County boy, family return home following 352 nights at Ronald McDonald House

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The moment when Caisyn Fuson rang the bell signaling he was cancer-free is something Brittany Fuson says she has waited more than a year for.

“It was just overwhelming with joy to know that he done it,” Fuson said. “There’s a lot of kids that don’t make it through this therapy.”

After spending 352 nights at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati, Caisyn returned home to Bell County today. Despite the weather, he received quite the welcome.

“It makes you feel incredible to know that our community is standing behind us and praying for Caisyn,” Fuson said.

The Fusons have made many trips to and from the banks of the Ohio River in the past year, but Brittany says that this one was the most special of them all.

“It’s very relieving. It’s been actually a very relaxed trip too to know that he’s safe and he’s healthy right now from cancer,” Fuson said.

Just what do the Fusons plan to do next? Something they say they have not done since before September 2019: celebrate a holiday at home as a family.

“Last year we spent Christmas at the Ronald McDonald house and last Thanksgiving and this Thanksgiving was spent in the hospital,” Fuson said. “So this is going to be a wonderful Christmas.”

