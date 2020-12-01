Bipartisan group pushes $908 billion relief package

(WVLT/CBS) - There is some optimism in the push for COVID-19 relief, CBS News reports.

Lawmakers have returned to Washington, D.C. and could potentially pass a scaled-down stimulus bill, but most experts believe it won’t match the $2.2. CARES Act that was signed into law and provided $1,200 checks to many Americans.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is working on stimulus funding with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia saying Tuesday morning that the group wants a $908 billion relief package, which would include $288 billion to refresh the Paycheck Protection Program. However, CBS reports that the bill doesn’t appear to include funding for a second round of stimulus checks.

Additionally, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday there was “no reason” why another stimulus package can’t be passed.

“There is no reason — none — why we should not deliver another major pandemic relief package to help the American people through what seems poised to be the last chapters of this battle,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday.

Still, Democrats and Republicans remain apart on key issues and, even if Congress were to pass a bill containing funding for stimulus checks, it could take weeks for IRS to electronically submit funds into people’s bank accounts and even longer for checks to be mailed.

CBS reports that economic experts expect Congress will more likely focus on passing legislation to finance the federal government after December 11 to avoid a shutdown, and the lawmakers could settle on a slimmed-down bill early in the new year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.