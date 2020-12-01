Coldest weather this season continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow totals ranged from flurries to 11 inches, but most were on the lighter end. The snow is basically over but the cold sticks around well past the 8-day.

Rain leads to a soggy Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Snow is wrapping up and the sky is clearing. That leads to the coldest weather this fall - by a country mile. The wind is fading but actual temperatures are frigid Tuesday night and especially Wednesday morning. The WVLT Weather Alert continues through 11:00 a.m. Wednesday simply because it’s cold.

Not much of the snow will melt yet and we’re prepping for the middle 20s tonight in the Valley floor. Many in the foothills, mountains, and on the Cumberland Plateau should easily drop into the teen by early morning.

From there, it’s all sunshine and melting. We’re not exactly warm, still roughly 10° below average. But the middle 40s with sun should feel much better.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds increase Thursday, with a seasonable high in the low 50s. We’ll have spotty rain Thursday, then scattered showers Thursday night.

We’re looking at on and off rain now Friday through Friday night, and becoming isolated on Saturday. This should melt most of the leftover snow but runoff won’t be that big of an issue. This puts us back to highs in the upper 40s for the weekend.

Very limited snow hits the tip-tops of the mountains in the national park Monday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday bring more cold.

