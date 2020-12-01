DaBaby feeds homeless community in North Carolina on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - DaBaby, Grammy-nominated artist and Charlotte native, opened an outdoor restaurant in a parking lot to help feed the homeless community on Thanksgiving.

DaBaby, with Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment, South Coast Music Group and others, provided free Thanksgiving meals and supplies at the “WE ALL EAT” event.

WBTV reported that organizers gave away goodie bags, which included face masks, toothbrushes, toilet tissue, socks and hand sanitizer, along with food.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.