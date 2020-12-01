Advertisement

Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was airlifted to an area hospital after a fight over marijuana edibles, deputies in Manatee County, Florida said.
(WDBJ7)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was airlifted to an area hospital after a fight over marijuana edibles, deputies in Manatee County, Florida said.

The incident occurred on November 29 around 11:50 p.m. Deputies said they found the older teen dead and the younger one with “obvious shooting injuries.” The 14-year-old is expected to survive.

WTSP reported that the teens were involved in a deal for medical marijuana edibles, which involved four other people, aging from 14 to 21.

During the meetup, deputies said the four tried to rob the two boys who were shot.

All four people accused in the incident were caught, including 21-year-old David Consuegra, Jr. and 21-year-old Hugo Maldonado. Those two along with two teenagers aged 17 and 14 were charged with murder.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

North Carolina campground fire kills 15-year-old boy
COVID-19 patient
Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19
The Hanahan Police Department charged Tyell Maurek Grant with two counts of attempted murder...
Man partially severed parents’ arms in Thanksgiving attack, SC police say
Vanderbilt Medical Center deferring some ‘non-emergency’ procedures to prepare for possible COVID-19 surge