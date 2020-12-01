Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was airlifted to an area hospital after a fight over marijuana edibles, deputies in Manatee County, Florida said.

The incident occurred on November 29 around 11:50 p.m. Deputies said they found the older teen dead and the younger one with “obvious shooting injuries.” The 14-year-old is expected to survive.

WTSP reported that the teens were involved in a deal for medical marijuana edibles, which involved four other people, aging from 14 to 21.

During the meetup, deputies said the four tried to rob the two boys who were shot.

All four people accused in the incident were caught, including 21-year-old David Consuegra, Jr. and 21-year-old Hugo Maldonado. Those two along with two teenagers aged 17 and 14 were charged with murder.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.