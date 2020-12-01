Advertisement

Former Farragut High School coach under investigation

The Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury completed an investigation Tuesday of a former Farragut High School Lacrosse Coach.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.
Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.(Tennessee Comptroller)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury completed an investigation Tuesday of a former Farragut High School Lacrosse Coach.

According to a release, the investigation began after school officials reported questionable practices by the lacrosse coach.

The coach used at least $6,323 of the team’s funds for personal purposes. Between March 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019, he also used the team’s debit card to make cash withdrawals, pay cell phone charges and make purchases including restaurant meals and clothing.

Investigators say they are questioning purchases totaling an additional $1,948. The coach did not document the purchases, which included food and sporting goods, itemized receipts and invoices.

Investigators say they could not conclusively determine if these purchases were exclusively for the benefit of the Farragut High School Lacrosse Team.

The coach resigned from his position in July 2019.

“Farragut High School’s lacrosse team and its booster club are required to follow the state’s Model Financial Policy for School Support Organizations,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “Fraudulent activity can be prevented by simple practices such as requiring two signatures on all checks, and keeping receipts and other documentation for all purchases.”

To view the report visit the website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Fort Loudoun Dam / Source: (TVA)
Missing Fort Loudoun boater identified
COVID-19 vaccines
Food City to offer free COVID-19 vaccines
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Jennifer Goodman smiled with her mom in this picture taken before the pandemic
Not able to hug mom for 9 months, Knoxville woman hopes vaccine goes to seniors, healthcare workers
Ten black bears released back into wild after rescue
East Tennessee organization releases 10 black bears into the wild
Citizen's National Bank, Knoxville TN on 11/24/2017
FBI searching for ‘Too Tall Bandit’ accused of robbing banks in Tenn. since 2009
Bank of America contributes $1M to help Tenn. students
5 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in Tenn. mobile home fire