Former Farragut High School coach under investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury completed an investigation Tuesday of a former Farragut High School Lacrosse Coach.

According to a release, the investigation began after school officials reported questionable practices by the lacrosse coach.

The coach used at least $6,323 of the team’s funds for personal purposes. Between March 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019, he also used the team’s debit card to make cash withdrawals, pay cell phone charges and make purchases including restaurant meals and clothing.

Investigators say they are questioning purchases totaling an additional $1,948. The coach did not document the purchases, which included food and sporting goods, itemized receipts and invoices.

Investigators say they could not conclusively determine if these purchases were exclusively for the benefit of the Farragut High School Lacrosse Team.

The coach resigned from his position in July 2019.

“Farragut High School’s lacrosse team and its booster club are required to follow the state’s Model Financial Policy for School Support Organizations,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “Fraudulent activity can be prevented by simple practices such as requiring two signatures on all checks, and keeping receipts and other documentation for all purchases.”

