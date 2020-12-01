Advertisement

Frigid wind chills continue

Flurries to clearing, but the WVLT Weather Alert continues due to wind chills today.
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Most of our area has at least seen snowfall, accumulations on cold surfaces added up for many, and now the flurries continue to fly. While the clouds are breaking up and leaving today, the cold winds aren’t going away just yet. That’s why the WVLT Weather Alert continues.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Winter Weather Advisory for the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line continues until Noon. The Winter Storm Warning for the Smoky Mountains also continues until midday.

Scattered flurries to snow showers continued this morning, with temperatures dipping to the low 20s on the Plateau and then upper 20s to low 30s for most of our area.

Midday to afternoon comes with clearing on this Tuesday, as we see more sunshine come out and snowfall exit. We’re only warming up to around 37 degrees today. That’s near 20 degrees below average and feels colder, which is why the WVLT Weather Alert continues through tonight. Wind Chills actually stay below freezing all day long, with a Westerly wind of 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a hard freeze and frost. Winds back off, which means it doesn’t feel a lot colder but that allows more frost to setup. We’re dropping to around 23 degrees by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday is a sunny day, and at least warms up a little better. We’ll top out around 45 degrees, with a light breeze.

Clouds increase Thursday, with a seasonable high in the low 50s. We’ll have spotty rain Thursday, then scattered showers Thursday night.

We’re looking at on and off rain now Friday through Friday night, and becoming isolated on Saturday. This puts us back to highs in the upper 40s for the weekend.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

