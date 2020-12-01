Hamblen County mask mandate extended

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County’s mask mandate has been extended until the end of 2020.

According to a new executive order released Tuesday morning by the Hamblen County Mayor’s Office, face coverings will remain required in public spaces until at least December 30.

The order says the mandate is part of an effort to stop the spread of the virus so that schools can stay open and to protect at-risk populations.

Read the new executive order in full here.

