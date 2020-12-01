Advertisement

Here’s some Christmas shopping ideas from makers living in ‘The Maker City’

Knoxville is called the Maker City because there are lots of people here creating one of a kind pieces of art, jewelry, pottery, and even furniture.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville is called the Maker City. Meaning there are lots of people here creating one-of-a-kind pieces of art, jewelry, pottery, and even furniture.

Each maker creates one of a kind pieces that could be perfect for someone on your Christmas list.

Diahn Ott makes beautiful bowls, coffee mugs, and sculptures. You might not have heard of this-a moonshine sipper. Ott says she loved making these one-of-a-kind pieces and leaves small fingerprints in her designs so you know it was handmade.

Ott says makers need the support of the local community to keep going.

“I think that the more we encourage people to go out and buy things that are made locally, the more opportunity that people who are making can continue what they’re doing. It’s handmade and it’s individual and it’s unique. That’s kind of what makes it special,” said Ott.

You can shop her pottery here.

Dana McAlister says beautiful stones and nature inspire a lot of her work at Bead Chick Jewelry. She does her own metalwork too. Some of her most popular pieces have the outline of the state of Tennessee etched out of sterling silver with a copper shadow of the Smokey Mountains.

You can shop her jewelry here.

Owner of Monsters Made With Love, Laurie Kay, sells monster kits for you to create your own plush monster.

The smallest size is perfect for a young kid, they take about an hour to make and helps beginner sewers learn basic skills.

You can purchase your kit online here.

