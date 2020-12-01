Knox County health officials expect spikes in COVID-19 cases after holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Health Officials said they are highly concerned about the potential for multiple spikes of COVID-19 cases amid the holiday season.

On Tuesday, Dr. Martha Buchanan said her concern is at a 9 or 10 out of 10 due to the record-breaking number of cases and hospitalizations reported.

Dr. Buchanan said the data shows a concerning trend of case spikes about 10-14 days following holidays or other special events. With Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve all within such a short timeframe, that effect could be compounded.

Dr. Buchanan said it’s clear that the public’s tolerance for any more restrictions is very low, so stopping the virus from spreading uncontrolled will depend on everyone in the community to take personal responsibility.

“All those in the community and leaders who have been talking about ‘personal responsibility’ now is the time to stand up... We are pleading with the community to follow the five core actions all the time,” said Dr. Buchanan.

Dr. Buchanan said health experts suspect that the latest spike in cases is the result of widespread increased testing that occurred ahead of Thanksgiving rather than the holiday itself, as it is too soon for new cases to be correlated to actual gatherings.

