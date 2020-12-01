Knox County reports record one-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Data from the Knox County Health Department shows a record-breaking one day increase of cases on Tuesday.
The county reported 437 new cases. The previous record for the highest one-day increase was November 17 with 373 new cases.
Five new COVID-19 deaths were also reported Tuesday. Knox County had 2,578 active cases and 593 hospitalizations.
