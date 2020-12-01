Lady Vols return to Summitt floor Tuesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Lady Vols are back at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday night, hosting in-state rival ETSU (1-0) at 7.

Both teams are coming off season-opening victories on Saturday, as the Lady Vols took care of Western Kentucky, 87-47, in Knoxville, and the Buccaneers edged Longwood in Farmville, Va., 62-56.

The head coaches in this game, Tennessee’s Kellie Harper and ETSU’s Brittney Ezell matched up against one another on the hardwood during their college days at Tennessee and Alabama, respectively. Both played high school ball in the Volunteer State as well, as UT’s skipper starred at White County High School (Sparta) and the Bucs’ leader was a standout at Franklin High School.

This is expected to be UT’s last appearance on The Summitt until Dec. 20, when Jackson State comes to town for a noon match-up. That game will be televised by the SEC Network.UT next faces back-to-back road games, traveling to West Virginia for an SEC/Big 12 Challenge tilt at 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+/Big 12 Now) on Saturday and playing at Texas on Dec. 13. Tip for that game has not been announced.

LAST TIME WE PLAYED

The Lady Vols opened the 2020-21 season with an impressive 87-47 win over Western Kentucky in Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Junior guard/forward Rae Burrell led Tennessee with 18 points and a career-high seven assists. Four other Lady Vols found their way into double digits with redshirt junior guard Jordan Walker adding 13, freshman guard/forward Marta Suárez scoring 11, and senior forward Rennia Davis and freshman guard Destiny Salary each pitching in 10. Davis also tallied 11 rebounds to record her 30th career double-double.

WKU was paced by Ally Collett who finished the day with 16 points and three rebounds. Meral Abdelgawad was the second-leading scorer with 13 points and nine rebounds.

NEW FACES IN THE STARTING FIVE

Three Tennessee newcomers earned starting spots in their debuts – freshman Marta Suárez and graduate transfers Jordan Walker and Keyen Green . Prior to that, only two transfers had started in a season opener (Shannon Bobbitt and Jaiden McCoy ) in the NCAA era. Suárez became the 23rd freshman to start in her first game as a Lady Vol.

DOUBLE-DIGIT DEBUTS

Redshirt junior Jordan Walker and freshmen Marta Suárez and Destiny Salary found their way into double digits, scoring 13, 11 and 10, respectively. They are three of just 45 Lady Vols all-time to score 10 or more points in their debut.

BALANCED ATTACK

Of the 12 players active for the Lady Vols against WKU, 11 contributed points to Tennessee’s win and five were in double figures.

