Leaders take first steps in moving Smokies Stadium to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon are taking the first steps toward moving Smokies Stadium to Knoxville.

Jacobs said the moves made so far are just the beginning of a long process.

“Working with the City to create a Sports Authority is the first step in a long process,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “We look forward to advancing conversations with the Tennessee Smokies Baseball team as we believe the entire project will bring value to Knox County—from tourism to business development and sales tax revenue.”

Mayor Indya Kincannon said discussions with the team are still in the earliest stages.

“We are excited to continue to have conversations with the Tennessee Smokies baseball team and Knox County leaders about the possibility of bringing baseball to Knoxville. We are still early in our discussions, and forming a Sports Authority is a step that we can take now to leave options open for financing a potential stadium. We anticipate this item will be discussed at City Council’s December 15th meeting. I know many Knoxvillians are eager to bring baseball back to Knoxville, and so am I. I look forward to more public discussions about this in the near future,” said Mayor Kincannon.

A $142-million proposal from University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd would place the stadium where Knox Rail Salvage is currently located. The proposal also includes a mixed-use development.

Boyd said he has already met privately with city leaders about the plan.

