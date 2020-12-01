Advertisement

Leaders take first steps in moving Smokies Stadium to Knoxville

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon are taking the first steps toward moving Smokies Stadium to Knoxville.
Set to host summer high school baseball league All Star game
Set to host summer high school baseball league All Star game(Rick)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and City of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon are taking the first steps toward moving Smokies Stadium to Knoxville.

Jacobs said the moves made so far are just the beginning of a long process.

“Working with the City to create a Sports Authority is the first step in a long process,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “We look forward to advancing conversations with the Tennessee Smokies Baseball team as we believe the entire project will bring value to Knox County—from tourism to business development and sales tax revenue.”

Mayor Indya Kincannon said discussions with the team are still in the earliest stages.

“We are excited to continue to have conversations with the Tennessee Smokies baseball team and Knox County leaders about the possibility of bringing baseball to Knoxville. We are still early in our discussions, and forming a Sports Authority is a step that we can take now to leave options open for financing a potential stadium. We anticipate this item will be discussed at City Council’s December 15th meeting. I know many Knoxvillians are eager to bring baseball back to Knoxville, and so am I. I look forward to more public discussions about this in the near future,” said Mayor Kincannon.

A $142-million proposal from University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd would place the stadium where Knox Rail Salvage is currently located. The proposal also includes a mixed-use development.

Boyd said he has already met privately with city leaders about the plan.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Fort Loudoun Dam / Source: (TVA)
Missing Fort Loudoun boater identified
COVID-19 vaccines
Food City to offer free COVID-19 vaccines
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Jennifer Goodman smiled with her mom in this picture taken before the pandemic
Not able to hug mom for 9 months, Knoxville woman hopes vaccine goes to seniors, healthcare workers
Ten black bears released back into wild after rescue
East Tennessee organization releases 10 black bears into the wild
Citizen's National Bank, Knoxville TN on 11/24/2017
FBI searching for ‘Too Tall Bandit’ accused of robbing banks in Tenn. since 2009
Bank of America contributes $1M to help Tenn. students
5 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in Tenn. mobile home fire