Make practicing music fun!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When it comes to learning any new skill, practice makes perfect. But it’s sitting down to put in the time and effort that many kids struggle with.

Knoxville author Becky Chaffee’s book, “Have Fun With Music” aims to break that barrier with kids and their instruments, offering fun and exciting ways to start practicing.

“There is no other book that tells the kids and emphasizes, what would make you want to practice?” Said Chaffee. “The hardest part is sitting down and starting, and after that, it’s fun and engaging and this emphasizes, just have fun with it.”

Through animation drawn by Becky herself, the book helps empower kids to think for themselves. The images help attract the younger readers, while the dialogue helps them come up with reasons why they should grab that guitar, or sit at the piano.

Chaffee says once you can get your kids to conquer that practice hurdle, the possibilities are endless.

“Once you start it’s engaging and it’s fun.” Said Chaffee. This (book) emphasizes, have fun with it and give some other ideas to play music you love in addition to your music and your lesson music. "

You can purchase “Have Fun With Music” on her website.

Chaffee is also working on another book about practicing music, this time geared for adults. Her website also offers numerous cards and gifts, perfect for the musician or teacher in your life.

You can also find her products at these businesses:

Knoxville: The Visitor Center, Vienna Coffee House, & Knoxville Soap, Candle and Gifts on Gay St.

West Knoxville: Smart Books and Toys, Wilhite Strings

Oak Ridge: String Workshop

