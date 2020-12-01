Man partially severed parents’ arms in Thanksgiving attack, SC police say

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC/WVLT) - South Carolina authorities arrested a man accused of partially severing his parents’ arms with a machete on Thanksgiving Day.

WCSC reports that Tyell Grant was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the attack, in which he allegedly partially severed his mother’s arms, causing severe nerve damage, and leading to one of his father’s arms to be partially amputated.

Investigators said the suspect’s father also had a puncture wound to his eye. The incident happened Thursday when investigators said Grant walked into his parents’ home with a machete and smiled at his father.

According to a police report, the suspect went at his father. As he was swinging the machete, the report said the mother got between them to protect her husband. Grant did not stop the attack, police said, and continue to hit his mother and father.

They suffered life-threatening lacerations.

Grant was arrested around 4 p.m. Thursday and appeared in court on Friday. He was given no bond on his charges.

