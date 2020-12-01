Advertisement

Nashville restaurants, bars restricted to 50 percent capacity

Restaurants and bars in Nashville were hit with new COVID-19 restrictions due to a surge in cases.
(WTOK)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Restaurants and bars in Nashville were hit with new COVID-19 restrictions due to a surge in cases.

Capacity at those businesses was reduced to 50 percent with social distancing, WTVF reported, and no patrons will be allowed inside those establishments after 10 p.m. Officials said this will help businesses close at 111 p.m.

Nashville’s Mayor John Cooper said the new rules were in response to the rise of cases and worries over hospital capacity.

