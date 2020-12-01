Advertisement

No one hurt in Knoxville apartment fire

Officials with Rural Metro said they responded to a fire at Ravenwood Apartments Tuesday morning.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro said they responded to a fire at Ravenwood Apartments Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. where they saw smoke coming from cracks around windows.

Firefighters were able to quickly gain access to the building and put out a small fire they found at the back of the building.

No one was home at the time and neighbors said they had not seen the resident in over a year.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No one was hurt.

