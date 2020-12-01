Oak Ridge students shine with Shakespeare on stage

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, “Twelfth Night,” is coming to life on stage at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center. The ORHS Masquers have been in dress rehearsal for the performances that run Thursday, December 3 at 7:00 p.m., as well as Saturday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m.

You can go here for tickets.

The large auditorium can seat a 50% capacity audience, and visitors will have temperature checks, be asked to wear masks, and will be seated at least six feet apart from others in the audience.

Masquers sponsor and producer, Vidal Moreno, said while cast and crew members have been practicing in masks and face shields, the stage performance will include limited times when unmasked actors will be together on stage. Regarding health requirements, times inside a six-foot spacing will be very brief. “I didn’t want anyone to be in that six-foot bubble for more than five minutes at a time.”

Actor Jack Lloyd said he is glad to be part of a group like the Masquers, where individual and teamwork can both take place. “Cause you’re all working together to create this art. You’re all investing in these characters. So, then you become vulnerable and then you become vulnerable with each other.”

Stage Manager Cait Pendley also loves the creative process. “We’re all working together to create this beautiful picture and you can see them become different people on stage.”

The entire cast and crew include around 40 high school students. Some are playing live music for the performance from the balcony.

“I think the community really needs as much as possible to return to normalcy in a safe environment,” said Moreno.

