Obama calls not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom ‘a screwup’

Former President Barack Obama says not presenting Dolly Parton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom was a mistake.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Stephen Colbert on CBS’s The Late Show asked the former president about the issue Monday night saying, “How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal of Freedom?”

Obama admitted that one was a “screw-up.”

“That’s a mistake -- I’m shocked,” Obama replied. “That was a screw-up. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already got one, and that was incorrect.”

However, Obama said he’ll be giving Joe Biden a phone call to see if his mistake can be corrected.

