Ravens and Steelers game postponed to Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Week 12 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers has now been moved to Wednesday, NFL announced on Monday.

The NFL said the game will be played at 3:40 p.m. ET Wednesday on NBC.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night but was postponed to Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens.

The game was then moved from Sunday to Tuesday and now will be played on Wednesday.

Last week, NFL Network said Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.

“These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” says the NFL.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh released a statement regarding the postponement.

We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process, while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.

Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to play the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.