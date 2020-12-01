Advertisement

TACA East-West All-Star combine postponed

Game postponed due to recent spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases in Tennessee
TACA All-Star game canceled
TACA All-Star game canceled(Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association)
By Rick Russo
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association have announced that next week’s East-West All-Star Combine has been postponed due to recent spikes in the number of Covid-19 cases throughout the Volunteer State.

“For the last several weeks, members of the T.A.C.A. staff have been planning this event to help senior football players showcase their athletic abilities to college coaches and ultimately earn them a scholarship to play at the next level,” explained T.A.C.A. Executive Director Bill Marbet.

“We still have every intention of staging this event but the safety of our young people has to be our top priority,” he added.

Many school systems across the state have recently either curtailed their daily schedules or gone to distance learning altogether through the month of December.

It is the hope of organizers that the event, originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 9, at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, will take place sometime after the Christmas holidays.

