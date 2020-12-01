Tenn. man added to TBI Most Wanted list for homicide

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s ‘Most Wanted’ list Tuesday for Criminal Homicide.

According to officials, 48-year-old Billy Jay Randolph is wanted for Criminal Homicide out of Campbell County.

Randolph is described as a 5′11 white male with green eyes and brown hair.

TBI officials say Randolph is considered armed and dangerous.

TBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

🚨MOST WANTED ALERT🚨 - Billy Jay Randolph has been added to the TBI #MostWanted list. He’s wanted out of Campbell County for Criminal Homicide.



Know where he is? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.



A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/ne7bVQg946 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 1, 2020

