Tenn. man added to TBI Most Wanted list for homicide

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s ‘Most Wanted’ list Tuesday for Criminal Homicide.
According to officials, 48-year-old Billy Jay Randolph is wanted for Criminal Homicide out of Campbell County.
Randolph is described as a 5′11 white male with green eyes and brown hair.
TBI officials say Randolph is considered armed and dangerous.
TBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.
