Advertisement

Tenn. man added to TBI Most Wanted list for homicide

A Tennessee man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation ‘Most Wanted’ list Tuesday for Criminal Homicide.
A Tenn. man has been added to TBI's Most Wanted list.
A Tenn. man has been added to TBI's Most Wanted list.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s ‘Most Wanted’ list Tuesday for Criminal Homicide.

According to officials, 48-year-old Billy Jay Randolph is wanted for Criminal Homicide out of Campbell County.

Randolph is described as a 5′11 white male with green eyes and brown hair.

TBI officials say Randolph is considered armed and dangerous.

TBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Fort Loudoun Dam / Source: (TVA)
Missing Fort Loudoun boater identified
COVID-19 vaccines
Food City to offer free COVID-19 vaccines
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Jennifer Goodman smiled with her mom in this picture taken before the pandemic
Not able to hug mom for 9 months, Knoxville woman hopes vaccine goes to seniors, healthcare workers
Ten black bears released back into wild after rescue
East Tennessee organization releases 10 black bears into the wild
Citizen's National Bank, Knoxville TN on 11/24/2017
FBI searching for ‘Too Tall Bandit’ accused of robbing banks in Tenn. since 2009
Bank of America contributes $1M to help Tenn. students
5 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in Tenn. mobile home fire