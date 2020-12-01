Advertisement

Tenn. man charged for allegedly selling teen sisters into prostitution

A Tennessee man is facing charges after he allegedly sold two teen sisters into prostitution, WMC reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee man is facing charges after he allegedly sold two teen sisters into prostitution, WMC reported.

According to an affidavit, 23-year-old Ezekil Rhodes is charged with two counts of statutory rape and promoting prostitution.

On Monday, Investigators say police received information that a 17-year-old girl was seen with a man at a motel on Lamar Avenue. Officers say the teen had run away from home and was allegedly forced to prostitute along with her sister by Rhodes.

The affidavit reports, over the weekend she and her 16-year-old sister were picked up from the motel. The 17-year-old sister advised investigators of three different men who paid for sexual acts.

Rhodes’ bond is set at $20,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WMC. All rights reserved.

