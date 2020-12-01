Advertisement

Tennessee men’s basketball announces season opener against UT Martin

The Tennessee men’s basketball team announced Tuesday their season opener will be against UT Martin.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee men’s basketball team announced Tuesday their season opener will be against UT Martin.

According to a release, after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the first four men’s basketball games this season, the Vols will be hosting UT Martin on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET and streamed on SEC Network.

Tennessee and UT Martin’s men’s programs have only met four times previously with all meetings have taken place at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols are 60-2 all-time against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Fort Loudoun Dam / Source: (TVA)
Missing Fort Loudoun boater identified
COVID-19 vaccines
Food City to offer free COVID-19 vaccines
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

A Vols football player faces multiple charges following an arrested that occurred Tuesday...
Report: Former Vols linebacker told officer he smoked marijuana once per day, faces charges
January 24, 2017: head coach Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers speaks with Lew Evans #21...
Barnes off quarantine, Vols eyeing extra game
Lady Vols set to open season vs. WKU
Lady Vols return to Summitt floor Tuesday night
TACA All-Star game canceled
TACA East-West All-Star combine postponed