Tennessee men’s basketball announces season opener against UT Martin
The Tennessee men’s basketball team announced Tuesday their season opener will be against UT Martin.
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee men’s basketball team announced Tuesday their season opener will be against UT Martin.
According to a release, after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the first four men’s basketball games this season, the Vols will be hosting UT Martin on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET and streamed on SEC Network.
Tennessee and UT Martin’s men’s programs have only met four times previously with all meetings have taken place at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols are 60-2 all-time against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.