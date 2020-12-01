Tennessee men’s basketball announces season opener against UT Martin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee men’s basketball team announced Tuesday their season opener will be against UT Martin.

According to a release, after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the first four men’s basketball games this season, the Vols will be hosting UT Martin on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET and streamed on SEC Network.

Tennessee and UT Martin’s men’s programs have only met four times previously with all meetings have taken place at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols are 60-2 all-time against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.