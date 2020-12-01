Advertisement

Tennessee Santa plans to use money from virtual calls to buy toys for children without presents

He can talk to your kids about their wish list before the holidays.
Santa Ron
Santa Ron(Abby Kousouris)
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s helper Ron Derrick is hosting Zoom meetings for kids this year. He is choosing not to do personal appearances.

“You know with this year of COVID it breaks my heart I can’t go hug the children myself, but I give a virtual hug to everyone,” said Derrick.

Derrick is charging $50 for a 30-minute session over Zoom. He can talk to your kids about their wish list before the holidays.

“You need to be thankful for everything you have because there’s always someone less fortunate than you. There is always some child who won’t get anything for Christmas. So, Santa works hard to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Derrick.

He plans on using the money from those sessions to buy presents for kids who wouldn’t otherwise get a present this year.

You can check out his website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Fort Loudoun Dam / Source: (TVA)
Missing Fort Loudoun boater identified
COVID-19 vaccines
Food City to offer free COVID-19 vaccines
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Jennifer Goodman smiled with her mom in this picture taken before the pandemic
Not able to hug mom for 9 months, Knoxville woman hopes vaccine goes to seniors, healthcare workers
Ten black bears released back into wild after rescue
East Tennessee organization releases 10 black bears into the wild
Citizen's National Bank, Knoxville TN on 11/24/2017
FBI searching for ‘Too Tall Bandit’ accused of robbing banks in Tenn. since 2009
Bank of America contributes $1M to help Tenn. students
5 suffer carbon monoxide poisoning in Tenn. mobile home fire