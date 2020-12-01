Advertisement

US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo an American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court...
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo an American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state.

In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory.

They maintain that Pennsylvania’s expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions.

Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court on Saturday night threw out the lawsuit, including an order by a lower court judge blocking the certification of any uncertified races.

Justices cited the law’s 180-day time limit on filing legal challenges to its provisions, as well as the staggering demand that an entire election be overturned retroactively.

In the state’s courts, Kelly and the other Republican plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law — most of them by Democrats — or to wipe out the election results and direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/timelywriter

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Fort Loudoun Dam / Source: (TVA)
Missing Fort Loudoun boater identified
COVID-19 vaccines
Food City to offer free COVID-19 vaccines
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Jennifer Goodman smiled with her mom in this picture taken before the pandemic
Not able to hug mom for 9 months, Knoxville woman hopes vaccine goes to seniors, healthcare workers
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Who gets COVID-19 vaccine first? CDC advisors vote
Ten black bears released back into wild after rescue
East Tennessee organization releases 10 black bears into the wild
Citizen's National Bank, Knoxville TN on 11/24/2017
FBI searching for ‘Too Tall Bandit’ accused of robbing banks in Tenn. since 2009