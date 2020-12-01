UT football recruiting takes a hit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the last five days the Tennessee football program, at least for the time being, has lost a pair of highly touted prospects. 5-star linebacker Terrence Lewis announced via Twitter that he has decommitted from UT.

I would like to take the time out to announce that I’ll be de-committing from The University of Tennessee. There’s no love lost they’re still my top school as of now but I need these next couple weeks to explore my options to make sure I make the best decision for my future.

-2️⃣ — TerrEnce Not TerrAnce🦦 (@Notoriou2__) December 1, 2020

Prior to the news about Lewis, it was 4-star cornerback DaMarius McGhee, who decommitting from the Vols last week.

Now Lewis reiterated that Tennessee is still his top choice but that he wants to continue evaluating different options to “make sure.” Right now the situation surrounding these two players is isolated according to our media partners at Volquest.com, but you do wonder what other players in Tennessee’s recruiting class might think about their decisions.

A Florida native, Lewis is said to be leaning towards Miami as well as seeing what else might be out there for him. If none of that proves to be appealing to the youngster, he could very well be back with the Vols.

With regards to McGhee, Austin Price of Volquest.com says Tennessee still as a 50/50 shot with the talented cornerback. He says the longer it takes McGhee to make up his mind, which could take until the February signing date, the more that favors the Vols.

Price still believes the most important player to this 2021 class for Tennessee is 5-star defensive end Dylan Brooks our of Alabama. So far, Brooks remains in the fold with the Big Orange. The early signing period is scheduled for December 16th.

