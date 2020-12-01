V Week kicks off on Giving Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, will host the 14th annual V Week for Cancer Research across ESPN platforms from December 1-12.

Launching on #GivingTuesday, V Week highlights the importance of cancer research and encourages supporters to donate to the V Foundation. This year’s goal is to raise $100,000 on #GivingTuesday to kick off the extended week of fundraising. ESPN will highlight researchers, patients and survivors on programming through the theme “One.” We are one community with one mission – Victory Over Cancer®.

“People whose lives have been touched by cancer can take enormous inspiration from ESPN during V Week,” said Susan Braun, Chief Executive Officer of the V Foundation. “During this time, we can focus on both the tribulations and also the triumphs that cancer hands us. With such extraordinary partners and celebrity support, we move ever closer to Victory Over Cancer®.”

There are 17 million cancer survivors in the U.S. today. Due to increased vulnerability in cancer patients and survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever that funding for research continues. The ongoing support of ESPN and generous donors during V Week is critical to propelling research that could save and improve the lives of cancer patients. Throughout V Week, activities highlighting the work of the V Foundation include:

The Jimmy V Classic (December 2): This year marks the 26th annual Jimmy V Men’s Basketball Classic. The college doubleheader will air on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. EST. Between games, ESPN will air a special hour of programming dedicated to the V Foundation.

During the Classic programming, ESPN will recognize select partners that have supported the V Foundation during a challenging 2020. Among them:

Constellation Brands Beer Division has been a supporter since 2010. WWE has partnered with the V Foundation to end pediatric cancer. Hooters supports the V Foundation through an annual fundraising campaign.

The Jimmy V Women’s Basketball Classic will take place on December 3 and 4.

The Stuart Scott V Week Initiative (December 4): The Stuart Scott V Week Initiative commemorates the anniversary of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and honors Stuart Scott, ESPN television personality, 2014 Jimmy V Perseverance Award recipient and an APA Brother. Scott passed away in 2015 after a courageous battle with cancer. A variety of fundraising activities over the course of the month will benefit the V Foundation’s Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, leading up to the anniversary of Stuart’s passing on January 4. The Stuart Scott Fund supports minority scientists or research dedicated to improving cancer outcomes for minorities. To date, more than $10.5 million has been granted through the Stuart Scott Fund.

UFC "Fight Like Hell" Night (December 5): UFC is dedicating its UFC Fight Night on December 5 to the Stuart Scott Fund. Scott had a strong connection to mixed martial arts and even trained during his treatments. UFC will make a $100,000 contribution to life-saving research funded through the Stuart Scott Fund. UFC will encourage fans to support the campaign throughout December. Fights will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST. Viewers can support the campaign by visiting v.org/ufc

The ESPN Roadblock (December 9): Just once a year, nearly all of ESPN platforms pause regularly scheduled programming and run a “roadblock” in support of the V Foundation. During the roadblock, ESPN will share inspirational messages from the late Jim Valvano and others.

“Unfortunately, there’s no offseason for cancer,” said Kevin Martinez, Vice President of ESPN Corporate Citizenship. “As the need for cancer research continues, ESPN is proud to continue its 27-year commitment to supporting the V Foundation this December through our V Week initiative.”

The V Foundation has proudly awarded more than $250 million for cutting-edge cancer research. The V Foundation holds 10 consecutive 4-star (highest) ratings from Charity Navigator, America’s largest evaluator of charities, and is among the top 2% of all charities evaluated. The V Foundation is a GuideStar platinum-rated charity.

For more information about the V Foundation or to make a donation, please visit v.org.

