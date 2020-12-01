Advertisement

Vanderbilt Medical Center deferring some ‘non-emergency’ procedures to prepare for possible COVID-19 surge

Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it is deferring select non-emergency procedures to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it is deferring select non-emergency procedures to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“While we all hope to be proven wrong, like the experts in COVID modeling, we expect a post-Thanksgiving increase in diagnoses and hospitalizations. Some are calling what we expect to experience a ‘super surge,’” said Deputy Chief Executive Officer C. Wright Pinson, MBA, MD.

WTVF reported that, in a letter to hospital staff, Pinson said the hospital is seeing a surge in COVID-19 patients, and they are sicker than in recent months.

“We are concerned enough that beginning today, to prioritize resources for the most immediate needs of the region, we will begin deferring select, non-emergent procedures. As we go about this process, we will be doing so in a way that each case will be individually reviewed. Procedures chosen to be deferred will be based on consultation with our clinicians and the safety of each patient involved. And in each case appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Pinson.

The hospital’s teams will be implementing alternative staffing models in some areas, WTVF reported.

