Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The South Eastern Conference named Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller Special Teams Player of the Week.
Fuller made history Saturday after becoming the first woman to play in a major conference football game.
She completed an opening 30-yard kick-off for the Commodores against The Missouri Tigers and was downed at the 35-yard line.
Fuller Tweeted “Let’s make history,” ahead of the game and received a shout out from Hillary Clinton.
“Thank you, Sarah, for helping to prove that women and girls belong on every playing field—quite literally,” said Clinton on Twitter.
Fuller also plays as a Keeper for Vanderbilt’s soccer team.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.