Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The South Eastern Conference named Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller Special Teams Player of the Week.

Fuller made history Saturday after becoming the first woman to play in a major conference football game.

She completed an opening 30-yard kick-off for the Commodores against The Missouri Tigers and was downed at the 35-yard line.

Fuller Tweeted “Let’s make history,” ahead of the game and received a shout out from Hillary Clinton.

“Thank you, Sarah, for helping to prove that women and girls belong on every playing field—quite literally,” said Clinton on Twitter.

Thank you, Sarah, for helping to prove that women and girls belong on every playing field—quite literally.🏈 https://t.co/Ig33gePL08 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 30, 2020

Fuller also plays as a Keeper for Vanderbilt’s soccer team.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.