Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half...
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. With the kick, Fuller became the first female to play in a Southeastern Conference football game.(L.G. Patterson | AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The South Eastern Conference named Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller Special Teams Player of the Week.

Fuller made history Saturday after becoming the first woman to play in a major conference football game.

She completed an opening 30-yard kick-off for the Commodores against The Missouri Tigers and was downed at the 35-yard line.

Fuller Tweeted “Let’s make history,” ahead of the game and received a shout out from Hillary Clinton.

“Thank you, Sarah, for helping to prove that women and girls belong on every playing field—quite literally,” said Clinton on Twitter.

Fuller also plays as a Keeper for Vanderbilt’s soccer team.

